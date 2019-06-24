Ahead of Bahrain conference, US special envoy condemns Fatah threats

US special envoy Jason Greenblatt condemns a youth group of the Palestinian faction Fatah, which threatened terror attacks in response to the US-led economic peace conference in Bahrain opening Tuesday.

“As the US gov’t works to improve Palestinian lives thru an exciting economic vision for the future, Fatah threatens an intifada, attacks & to ‘make the ground burn under the feet of tyrants.’ How sad for those Palestinians who do not support this ugliness,” he tweets.

He is citing the secretary general of the Shabiba Fatah youth movement, who warned: “Shabiba… is prepared for every eventuality, and its members who ignited the first Intifada and the Al-Aqsa Intifada are still capable of making the ground burn under the feet of the tyrants,” according to a translation by the Palestinian Media Watch NGO.