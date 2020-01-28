AIPAC, J Street offer predictably contrasting views on Trump peace plan

The Times of Israel liveblogged the official announcement of the US administration’s Mideast peace proposal and other news Tuesday as it unfolded.
Russian FM urges coordination on Mideast peace plan
Russia’s foreign minister is calling for multilateral efforts in helping negotiate peace in the Middle East.
The Trump administration is set to announce its long-awaited peace plan on Tuesday. The plan is expected to strongly favor Israel and to pave the way for it to annex large parts of the West Bank.
Asked about the US plan, Sergey Lavrov says the so-called quartet of Middle East peacemakers — America, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations — should analyze the proposal.
Lavrov also emphasizes that it’s essential to listen to the Palestinians’ position. He says it’s also important for the Arab League to weigh in. The league has already put forth its own peace initiative.
— AP
Attorney general files indictment against Netanyahu at Jerusalem District Court
Following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement that he is abandoning his bid to receive parliamentary immunity, the attorney general is not wasting any time and a short time ago filed the indictment against Netanyahu at the Jerusalem District Court.
“The indictment was filed a short time ago… as is required by law,” his office says.
It is not yet clear when the prime minister’s trial will actually begin, though most commentators doubt it will happen before the March 2 election.
