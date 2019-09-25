Analyst: Israel likely heading to 3rd elections in winter

Channel 12’s Amit Segal predicts that Israel is likely headed to a third national election in a single year.

Netanyahu is expected to pick up the nomination to form a government on Wednesday, he says. But the Likud leader is expected to return the mandate to Rivlin as soon as next week after failing to do so.

Rivlin, the analyst notes, does not, at that point, need to give Gantz a chance and could well inform the Knesset speaker that he found no candidate who could cobble together a coalition.

If 61 of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers nominate another candidate to form a government, that candidate will be given a chance. But that’s unlikely, too, and Israel could be facing a third round of elections in January or February, he says.