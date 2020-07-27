Army confirms no Israelis hurt in border incident, civilians return to routine

The Israeli military says it thwarted a Hezbollah attack in the Mount Dov area, opening fire at a group of fighters from the terror group that entered Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Military sources tell Channel 12 Hezbollah fighters attempted to infiltrate the border and attack an IDF outpost. They were identified by the army, which tracked them moving through foliage toward the outpost, located at Har Dov, at a location where no border fence exists.

When the fighters passed the Blue Line, the international border, Israeli troops opened fire.

Heavy IDF shelling followed to prevent any further attacks including anti-tank fire at troops.

The Israel Defense Forces says no soldiers were injured and denies Lebanese media reports that a Kornet anti-tank guided missile was fired at an Israeli tank.

According to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman, the military considers the incident to be ongoing. There are “tense and complicated days are before us,” he says.

According to Zilberman, the Hezbollah cell entered a few meters into Israeli territory before troops opened fire with machine guns, tanks and artillery cannons, driving them back.

“We don’t know their conditions at this point,” he says.

Zilberman says the IDF does not yet know precisely what type of attack the Hezbollah cell intended to carry out in Israel.