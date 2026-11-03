Asian Cup latest event in Saudi Arabia to be postponed over regional safety

The 2027 Asian Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia will be postponed from January to December due to “exceptional circumstances” in the region, the continent’s governing body says.
A number of sports events in Saudi Arabia have been canceled or postponed in recent weeks following Houthi attacks on the country.
The Asian Cup was originally scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year. The new dates for the continental showpiece are December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028.
“The organizing committee for AFC Asian Cup approved to reschedule the flagship national team tournament in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region,” the Asian Football Confederation says in a statement.
The AFC also cites “substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.”
“The new dates of the tournament will be presented to FIFA for approval,” it adds.
Local organizers insisted last month that the Asian Cup was “on schedule,” despite growing fears for the fate of the tournament because of the security situation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.
The Saudi cities of Jeddah, Riyadh and Al Khobar are set to stage the monthlong competition.
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