Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Iran-US deal still out of reach, senior Iranian official says
Iran and the United States are far from reaching a deal to end the war, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters, adding that Tehran will not accept Washington’s “excessive demands.”
The comments come at a time of heightened diplomatic efforts, with Qatar acting as a key intermediary, to prevent a potential return to active conflict after the midterms.
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