Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Iran-US deal still out of reach, senior Iranian official says

By Reuters Today, 8:57 am
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Iran and the United States are far from reaching a deal to end the war, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters, adding that Tehran will not accept Washington’s “excessive demands.”

The comments come at a time of heightened diplomatic efforts, with Qatar acting as a key intermediary, to prevent a potential return to active conflict after the midterms.

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