Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Russia launches massive strike on Ukrainian energy facilities, Interfax reports

By Reuters Today, 7:28 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Russia launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, the Interfax news agency says, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

It adds that Russian forces also hit port infrastructure in the Odesa region and vessels used for military purposes. Reuters is not able to independently verify the information.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.