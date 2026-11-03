Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Russia launches massive strike on Ukrainian energy facilities, Interfax reports
Russia launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, the Interfax news agency says, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
It adds that Russian forces also hit port infrastructure in the Odesa region and vessels used for military purposes. Reuters is not able to independently verify the information.
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