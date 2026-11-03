Two men executed in Iran over killing of police officers during January protests

Iran executes two men convicted in the killing of four police officers in the central city of Isfahan during protests in January, the semi-official Fars news agency reports.

Amirhossein Maleki and Amirhossein Ebrahimi were sentenced to death for their alleged role in the killing of security forces on January 8, 2026. Their sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court, Fars says.

The regime is believed to have killed thousands of protesters during the unrest, and according to some reports, tens of thousands.