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Liberman: Government can be formed without Arab parties, we must prevent another election

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Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman at the party’s election headquarters in Tel Aviv, on election night, October 27, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman says he believes “a stable government” can be formed without Arab-led parties.

“We must prevent another election,” Liberman says in a statement on X. “In the current political situation, there is enough room to maneuver, and with proper navigation, a functioning and stable government can quickly be established without Ra’am and the Joint List.”

He does not offer any more details on how he proposes to do so. Liberman has repeatedly ruled out forming a government with Arab parties, Haredi parties or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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