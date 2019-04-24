Authorities investigating after car plows into pedestrians in California, injuring 8

Italian neo-fascists believed to be hardcore fans of the top-league soccer team Lazio have held a far-right flash mob ahead of today’s Coppa Italia semifinal second leg against AC Milan, according to media reports.

Their faces masked by a long banner reading “Honor to Benito Mussolini,” the group sang fascist songs and performed the Nazi salute near Milan’s Piazza Loreto, where the defeated dictator’s body was strung up in 1945, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

A short video circulating on social media shows the group holding up the banner, signed “IRR” in a reference to the Irriducibili — Lazio’s hardcore “ultra” supporters who have a long history of hard-right politics.

Lazio fans shouting “Honour to Benito Mussolini” and doing fascist salutes in the streets of Milano ahead of Milan-Lazio another episode of the Laziale’s racist act after racially abusing Bakayoko at the stadium TWICE without @FIGC blinking an eyepic.twitter.com/DwClVQpCLk — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) April 24, 2019

The flash mob comes a day before Italy’s Liberation Day, celebrating the end of Nazi occupation, and ahead of a match in Milan already marked by tension between the two teams.

A Serie A league clash between them at the San Siro Stadium earlier this month finished with Milan 1-0 winners and scuffles on the pitch after the home players held up the shirt of Lazio player Francesco Acerbi to their own fans like a trophy.

Milan midfielders Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie were fined a total of 86,000 euros ($97,000) for the incident.

Meanwhile, a video of racist chants directed at Frenchman Bakayoko by a group of Lazio fans has also circulated on social media.

Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala says police are investigating the flash mob and insists the northern Italian metropolis “is and will remain forever a profoundly anti-fascist city.”

In Italy “apology for fascism” is a crime, but some cases have been thrown out in recent years on freedom of speech grounds.

February’s first leg of the semifinal between the two sides at the Stadio Olimpico finished goalless.

— AFP