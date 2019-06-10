Authorities suspect incendiary balloon caused blaze in forest near Gaza

After dancing around the issue in the last election, Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin, whose party failed to cross the electoral threshold in the last election, says that under no circumstance will he join a left-wing government.

The Facebook post in which he outlined his pro-cannabis legalization faction’s new position on the matter marked a veer rightward from last election, during which Feiglin refused to rule out sitting in any government.

“We will never [help] establish a left-wing government. We will go with whoever is chosen to lead the national camp,” says Feiglin. “But if that person implements a leftist policy, harms the land of Israel or the freedom of its citizens, we will establish an alternative of freedom and Zehut from the opposition.”

The remarks appeared to be in reference to Netanyahu’s last-minute offer to Avi Gabbay for the Labor chairman to bring his party into the Likud leader’s government. The move sparked immense backlash from right-wing critics of the premier, who argued he had been willing to sell out his ideology simply in order to stay in power.