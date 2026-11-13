Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, November 13, 2026

Belgian ministers at odds over Iran’s alleged role in refrigerator cyberattacks

By Reuters Today, 2:16 pm
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A woman walks past empty fresh-food refrigerators at an Intermarché supermarket in Névez, western France, on October 12, 2026, following a cyberattack affecting the French supermarket chains Intermarché and Cooperative U that caused their refrigerators to defrost. (Fred TANNEAU/AFP)
A woman walks past empty fresh-food refrigerators at an Intermarché supermarket in Névez, western France, on October 12, 2026, following a cyberattack affecting the French supermarket chains Intermarché and Cooperative U that caused their refrigerators to defrost. (Fred TANNEAU/AFP)

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin says Iran was “very likely” behind the recent refrigerator cyberattacks on European shops, while Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot says there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions.

“There was enough evidence from our security services for me to say that Iran is very likely behind the cyberattacks we have seen targeting our shops,” Quintin told Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS yesterday evening.

Quintin made similar comments earlier yesterday. Prevot strikes a more cautious tone.

“The information currently available to us is insufficient to officially hold Iran responsible,” Prevot says in a statement.

He adds that any official attribution of a cyberattack to a foreign actor must be handled through the Foreign Ministry and that Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office is still investigating the matter.

The attack earlier this month raised temperatures in refrigerator and ‌freezer units at dozens of stores.

French officials on Monday accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of responsibility for similar attacks last month, saying there ​would be consequences for Iran.

Iran has routinely denied carrying out malicious cyber operations.

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