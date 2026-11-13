Belgian ministers at odds over Iran’s alleged role in refrigerator cyberattacks

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin says Iran was “very likely” behind the recent refrigerator cyberattacks on European shops, while Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot says there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions.

“There was enough evidence from our security services for me to say that Iran is very likely behind the cyberattacks we have seen targeting our shops,” Quintin told Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS yesterday evening.

Quintin made similar comments earlier yesterday. Prevot strikes a more cautious tone.

“The information currently available to us is insufficient to officially hold Iran responsible,” Prevot says in a statement.

He adds that any official attribution of a cyberattack to a foreign actor must be handled through the Foreign Ministry and that Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office is still investigating the matter.

The attack earlier this month raised temperatures in refrigerator and ‌freezer units at dozens of stores.

French officials on Monday accused Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of responsibility for similar attacks last month, saying there ​would be consequences for Iran.

Iran has routinely denied carrying out malicious cyber operations.