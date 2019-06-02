Bennett and Shaked: ‘Everything we did was for the good of the State of Israel’

The Jewish Home and National Union factions are demanding the education and justice ministries following the firing of ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, the Walla news site reports.

Walla quotes an unnamed political source saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to oppose the appointments, which would be on an interim basis until a new government is formed.

Jewish Home and National Union are part of the Union of Right-Wing Parties, which also includes the extremist Otzma Yehudit.

According to Walla, if the demand is met, the Justice Ministry would likely go to MK Bezalel Smotrich, who had demanded the post during coalition talks before the calling of new elections last week, while the Education Ministry would likely end up with URWP leader Rafi Peretz.

Bennett and Shaked had been the leaders of Jewish Home but left the party ahead of Knesset elections in April to form the New Right party. New Right failed to receive the minimum number of votes to enter the Knesset, but the two have continued to serve in the ministries until the formation of a new ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, the Kan public broadcaster quotes government sources explaining Netanyahu’s decision to fire Bennett and Shaked.

“Bennett and Shaked can’t continue in a sensitive role in the [security] cabinet for half-a-year after they were not reelected by the public,” the sources are reported to say.