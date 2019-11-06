Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow

The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.

That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.

He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.