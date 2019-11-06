Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow
search
home page
Live Now

Bennett: Israel likely headed to 3rd election, in which right will be hit hard

New Right MK assesses that only hope for government is Liberman walking back stance on unity coalition; ‘I’m very pessimistic,’ he says

By TOI staff Today, 1:53 pm 0 Edit
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Expo Tel Aviv on September 5, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
New Right party leader Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Expo Tel Aviv on September 5, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is livebloggnig Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

1:54 pm

Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow

The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.

That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.

He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.

New Right party member Naftali Bennett at a meeting with Union of Right-Wing Parties head Rafi Peretz, after announcing their electoral alliance, at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, on July 28, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
read more:
comments
Live Now
1:54 pm

Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow

The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.

That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.

He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.

New Right party member Naftali Bennett at a meeting with Union of Right-Wing Parties head Rafi Peretz, after announcing their electoral alliance, at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem, on July 28, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)