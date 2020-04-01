Blue and White, Likud renew negotiations, with talks expected to last all night

Negotiations between Likud and Blue and White have renewed as the sides attempt to reach a deal to form a unity government.

The talks are expected to continue all night.

According to an unsourced Channel 12 report, currently Likud’s Yariv Levin is headed for the Knesset speakership.

If Yamina goes to the opposition, as it has threatened to do, former speaker Yuli Edelstein will be the education minister, the report says.

Meanwhile, the Public Security and Justice ministries will each have a minister and deputy minister.

There is currently no solution on the disagreements between the sides on the potential annexation of West Bank settlements, where Blue and White is said to be demanding veto rights to any potential plan.