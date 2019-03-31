Blue and White to unveil plans for home stretch of election campaign

With nine days to go until the national election, Blue and White party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid are set to unveil their “strategy for the final stretch of the campaign” at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

“Our focus is on being the biggest party, making sure we are ahead when we reach April 9,” a spokesperson for Blue and White, currently polling at around the same as Netanyahu’s Likud party, tells The Times of Israel ahead of the press conference.

Suggesting that the campaign will be directed in part against fellow parties campaigning on an anti-Netanyahu platform, Blue and White is claiming that the only certain way to ensure the prime minister is ousted is to rally around his chief rival’s flag.

“Anyone who wants to see us building the coalition has to vote for us; anyone who wants Benny Gantz as prime minister needs to vote for us,” the spokesperson says. “Once we are the biggest party, the task of building the government will be placed in our hands.”

