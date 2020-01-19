The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iraq protests swell as youth rage at slow pace of reform
BAGHDAD — Protests escalate across Iraq’s south and its capital Baghdad today as demonstrators seal off streets with burning tires in outrage at the government’s slow pace of reform.
The youth-dominated rallies demanding an overhaul of the ruling system have rocked Shiite-majority parts of Iraq since October, but had thinned out in recent weeks amid the geopolitical storm of rising Iran-US tensions.
Today the anti-government protest movement was reignited with hundreds of angry young people descending on the main protest camp in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square as well as the nearby Tayaran Square.
Others burn tires to block highways and bridges, turning back cars and leading to traffic jams across the city.
Security forces use tear gas to try to clear out the protesters, who respond by throwing rocks.
At least 10 people including police officers are wounded in the resulting skirmishes, a medical source tells AFP.
Protesters are demanding early elections based on a reformed voting law, a new prime minister to replace current caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi and that officials deemed corrupt be held to account.
Abdel Mahdi resigned nearly two months ago, but political parties have thus far failed to agree on a successor and he has continued to run the government as a caretaker.
— AFP
Bodies of 11 Ukrainians killed in plane downing sent home from Iran
KYIV, Ukraine — The flag-draped coffins of the 11 Ukrainians who died in a plane mistakenly shot down by Iran during a spike in tensions with Washington arrive in Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and other officials attend the solemn ceremony at Kiev’s Boryspil airport to see caskets with the remains of the downed plane’s nine Ukrainian flight crew and two passengers being removed from the aircraft.
Ukraine International Airlines staff, some in tears, stand on the tarmac clutching flowers, according to live video footage.
The airline staff and relatives form two lines to make a corridor through which the honor guard carried the caskets draped in the yellow-and-blue flag of Ukraine.
Some men fall to one knee to honor the victims.
The honor guard also holds flags of the countries whose citizens perished in the crash.
The Kyiv-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.
The funerals are expected to be held tomorrow.
The Boeing crashed shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.
Tehran admitted it had mistakenly shot down the plane several days later.
Ukraine’s leader has demanded that Iran punish those guilty for the downing of the airliner and compensate the victims.
— AFP
comments