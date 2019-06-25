The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Bolton threatens more Iran sanctions, but adds US not seeking regime change
US National Security Adviser John Bolton says he believes Iran will return to the negotiating table in response to the United States’ “maximum pressure campaign,” referring to growing financial sanctions on the Islamic Republic and its leaders.
“They’ll either get the point or as the president said, we will enhance the max pressure campaign further,” he says, following a trilateral meeting with Israeli and Russian national security advisers in Jerusalem.
Seen as a hawk on Iranian issues, Bolton adds that the White House is not seeking regime change in the Islamic Republic. “That’s not the policy of the United States,” he says, acknowledging that as a private citizen he has called for this.
Speaking at a press conference, Bolton says the US is working with Russia in an effort to counter Iran in the region, especially in Syria where they threaten Israel.
The US national security adviser says Moscow also sees the removal of Iranian forces from Syria as a positive step necessary for the war-torn country’s reconstruction, despite his Russian counterpart’s remarks in an earlier press conference that Syria can keep foreign fighters in its borders for as long as it wants.
“The Russians have said repeatedly that they would like to see Iranian forces leave,” Bolton says, citing comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a recent meeting in Moscow.
He says with this trilateral meeting, the countries are working to “find a way to make it happen.”
— Judah Ari Gross
In Jerusalem, Russian official says downed US drone was in Iranian airspace
The US drone shot down by Tehran last week was in Iranian airspace, the head of Russia’s Security Council says, despite US claims to the contrary.
“I have information from the defense ministry of the Russian Federation that this drone was in Iranian airspace,” Russian news agencies quote Nikolai Patrushev as telling reporters in Jerusalem.
Patrushev is in Jerusalem for talks with US and Israeli officials, as tensions run high after Iran shot down the US spy drone on June 19 and US President Donald Trump considered, then canceled, a retaliatory strike.
Iran insists the drone violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz, but the Pentagon denies it entered Iranian territory.
— AFP
Turkish court frees US consulate worker from house arrest
A court in Istanbul has released an employee of the US consulate from house arrest for health reasons.
The court rules, however, that Nazmi Mete Canturk should continue to be barred from leaving the country pending the outcome of his trial.
Canturk — along with his wife and daughter — is on trial accused of links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in 2016. He is among three US diplomatic missions’ Turkish employees to be prosecuted on terror or espionage charges.
The top US diplomat in Turkey, Jeffrey Hovenier, welcomes Canturk’s release but says the US sees “no evidence to support the charges brought against him.”
He calls for a quick resolution of cases brought against his staff.
— AP
‘I’m innocent,’ freed Palestinian rape suspect says after release
As he embraces relatives for the first time in nearly two months, the Palestinian suspect released today due to a lack of evidence tying him to the alleged rape of an Israeli girl declares his innocence.
“I have so much to explain about what I went through,” says an emotional Mahmoud Qadusa, who is mobbed by dozens of Israelis reporters at the Beitunia Crossing, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“I’m a clean person, I know myself, I was always telling them, I’m not that person. They’ll do what they need. I have nothing to do with what they said about me,” he says.
— Jacob Magid
