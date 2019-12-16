Bomb found planted near police station in Athens

Greek police have destroyed an improvised bomb found across the street from a police station in an Athens suburb, authorities say.

The bomb, which included nails, was hidden in a bag and consisted of explosives packed into a pipe and set to a timing device. It was found just inside the perimeter fence of a university campus by a police officer, who notified explosives experts.

Police cordon off the area and carry out a controlled detonation to destroy the device.

Authorities say there was no warning call and no immediate claim of responsibility. It is not immediately clear who planted the bomb or what the motive might have been.

