The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Bomb found planted near police station in Athens
Greek police have destroyed an improvised bomb found across the street from a police station in an Athens suburb, authorities say.
The bomb, which included nails, was hidden in a bag and consisted of explosives packed into a pipe and set to a timing device. It was found just inside the perimeter fence of a university campus by a police officer, who notified explosives experts.
Police cordon off the area and carry out a controlled detonation to destroy the device.
Authorities say there was no warning call and no immediate claim of responsibility. It is not immediately clear who planted the bomb or what the motive might have been.
— AP
Jewish immigration to Israel up 20% in 2019
The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) says some 3.3 million people have made aliyah — immigrated to Israel — since the country’s creation in 1948. 43.7 percent of them having come since 1990.
In figures released for International Migrants Day which will be marked on Wednesday, the CBS says that in the first ten months of 2019, some 27,300 people made aliyah — a significant rise of about 20% over the equivalent period in 2018.
According to the data, Israel has successfully closed its southern border to migrants from Eritrea and Sudan. None entered the country in 2018, and some 2,700 left Israel at the end of 2018. Some 33,600 foreign nationals currently live in Israel without valid work permits — including 71% from Eritrea and 20% from Sudan.
British PM to present Brexit bill to MPs on Friday – spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government intends to present a bill to parliament on Friday to enable the country to leave the European Union next month, his spokesman says.
“We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker (of the House of Commons),” Johnson’s spokesman tells reporters.
— AFP
New Right launches election campaign — without mentioning Shaked
The New Right party launches its election campaign, doing so independently and leaving the remaining national religious slates — Jewish Home and National Union — on their own to decide how best to compete in the upcoming March vote.
Naftali Bennett’s party says in a statement that it will be running on the slogan, “There’s sort of right-wing, there’s sometimes right-wing and there’s New Right — a secure right-wing.”
The mantra ostensibly highlights Bennett’s new position as defense minister, which he began last month. Recent polls have indicated that the new credentials have contributed to an increase in popularity, with New Right predicted to receive roughly seven seats.
Absent from the message announcing the roll-out of the campaign — which includes a picture of a stern -looking Bennett next to the new slogan — is Ayelet Shaked, the popular former justice minister who last election headed the joint Yamina slate which comprised all three national religious parties.
— Jacob Magid
