Border cop who shot at unarmed Palestinian with back turned charged with assault

Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court indicts a Border Police officer who was filmed shooting a sponge-tipped bullet at an unarmed Palestinian man apparently “as a form of dubious entertainment,” according to the judge in the case.

The incident occurred in May last year, and the female officer suspected of firing the shot was arrested in October of this year when the footage was discovered by prosecutors.

After an investigation by the Police Internal Investigations Department, the soldier is charged with assault, reckless behavior and negligence with a weapon.

Additionally, she and two other soldiers are charged with obstruction of justice for attempting to destroy a video of the incident from several cellphones.