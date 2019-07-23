Boris Johnson promises to ‘deliver Brexit, unite the country’

Michel Barnier, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, says he looks forward “to working constructively” with Boris Johnson, who has been elected leader of Britain’s Conservative Party and will become prime minister on Wednesday.

Barnier says he’s looking to push through the ratification of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Theresa May, but says nothing about Johnson’s claim that the deal must be renegotiated.

Barnier says the EU would be willing to adapt a political text which goes alongside the withdrawal agreement.

EU leaders have long said that they won’t reopen the 585-page legal text.

“We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership,” says Barnier.

