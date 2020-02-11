Britain unveils new laws to stop early release of terrorists

Britain unveils emergency laws to stop convicted terrorists from being automatically released partway through their prison sentences, following two attacks in London.

The government hopes the bill will swiftly pass through parliament and become law by the end of the month.

“No dangerous terrorist should be released automatically only to go on to kill and maim innocent people on our streets. Enough is enough,” says Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

Prisoners are currently released on license — an automatic parole — around halfway through their sentences.

Under the proposed new law, terror convicts will only be considered for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and then only after consideration by a parole board.

The change will affect around 50 prisoners currently behind bars.

