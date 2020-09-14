Daily global virus tally hits new all-time high with 307,930 Sunday

The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard shows a new one-day record high has been reached with 307,930 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday.

The figure, made of data sent in from national health authorities around the world, is 19,870 higher than Saturday’s tally.

Over 3,000 of those cases came from Israel.

Daily confirmed cases have only topped 300,000 once before, when 306,857 were recorded on September 6.

According to the WHO’s figures, there have been more than 28,870,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease, while more than 921,800 people have lost their lives, including 5,537 on Sunday.

— AFP