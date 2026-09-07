Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 7, 2026

Delta resumes New York-Tel Aviv route after hiatus of over 6 months

By Sharon Wrobel Today, 10:25 am
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Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel

A Delta flight takes off at Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, October 25, 2021. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)
A Delta flight takes off at Ben Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, October 25, 2021. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Delta Air Lines resumes its route from New York to Tel Aviv as planned after a hiatus of more than six months since the start of the war with Iran.

The US airline restarts services from New York’s JFK airport with a daily nonstop flight, with the first Airbus A330-900neo aircraft landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

US airlines, including Delta, canceled the route to and from Tel Aviv with the outbreak of the US-Israel war with Iran in late February. United Airlines is scheduled to resume nonstop flight services from New York to Tel Aviv on September 8.

American Airlines has suspended the route through March 27, 2027.

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