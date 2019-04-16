Donations to rebuild Notre Dame top 600 million euros

A report says police have collected testimony from a person who provided recordings and evidence regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cousin, US businessman Nathan Milikowsky, suggesting a stock deal over a decade ago between Netanyahu and Milikowsky was “problematic.”

Recent reports have suggested Netanyahu made a return of over 700 percent on the stocks in Seadrift, a company with ties to German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp. Netanyahu bought the shares for $400,000 in 2007 and then sold them in 2010 to Milikowsky for $4.3 million. That dramatic profit has led to speculation of possible impropriety in Netanyahu’s financial dealings.

The report by the Ynet news website claims police have initiated a probe into the matter, but the Israel Police denies that in a statement, saying that while it normally doesn’t confirm or deny the opening of a probe or investigation, it chose to do so in this case due to its “sensitivity and public significance.”

Netanyahu lashes out against Ynet, saying: “It seems there are some in the media who haven’t yet accepted the election results. The days are over when fake news is published in the media to push for futile investigations against Prime Minister Netanyahu.”