The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Duma attacker given three life sentences
Amiram Ben Uliel has been handed three life sentences for a deadly 2014 firebombing of a Palestinian home in the West Bank.
Three members of the Dawabshe family were killed in the attack on their home in the town of Duma. One son survived the fire, but with extensive wounds.
An accomplice, who was a minor at the time of the attack, is set to be sentenced in the coming moments as well.
Over 100 new infections recorded in Gaza
The Gaza Strip has recorded 108 new coronavirus cases today, raising the number of active infections detected outside quarantine centers to 1,669, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says.
For seven months, Gaza managed to fend off the coronavirus by subjecting new arrivals to strict quarantine procedures and intensive testing. The coastal enclave’s first coronavirus cases were detected around three weeks ago.
Hamas health officials have warned that Gaza’s fragile health infrastructure cannot handle more than 2,000 active cases. As of two weeks ago, the Strip had only 87 ventilators available for its 1.8 million residents.
Fifteen Gazans have died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.
— Aaron Boxerman
Mandelblit shoots back at Netanyahu, Ohana for ‘campaign’ against him
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is answering his critics in the government and speaking out against what he says is a “campaign to cast doubt over my work and the prosecution’s work.”
“Those behind the campaign hope it will influence me or my decisions. Very bad mistake by them. We are shut off to noises from the outside,” Mandelblit tells a New Year’s toast at the Justice Ministry.
Mandelblit and the prosecution and police have come under harsh attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies, who object to the criminal charges leveled against the premier.
Mandelblit also answers Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who on Sunday said an indictment against an elected official “harms democracy.”
“The very claim that there are those who are above the law and should be shielded from criminal prosecution is itself damaging to democracy,” Mandelblit says.
War monitor claims 10 killed in Israeli strikes in Syria
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims that airstrikes were carried out, likely by Israel, in recent hours at Albu Kamal, near the Syria-Iraq border.
The report claims 10 pro-Iran fighters were killed in the strikes, which also destroyed munition depots and vehicles.
There are no independent or officials reports of airstrikes or explosions in that area Monday. Strikes attributed to Israel rarely take place during daylight, and are usually accompanied by local and official reports on the attacks.
— with AFP
Netanyahu working on lockdown from DC, his office says
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately resumed planning for the upcoming lockdown upon arriving in Washington, his office says.
“Netanyahu held a conference call consultation on preparations for the lockdown with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch, National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, ‘Magen Yisrael’ director Prof. Ronni Gamzu, Health Ministry Director General Prof. Chezy Levy and other officials,” his office says.
It includes a picture of Netanyahu at his Blair House lodging on the phone (not Zoom) and ostensibly holding said consultations.
The release is likely designed to answer critics who have lambasted him for flying to the US for a ceremony to mark the establishment of diplomatic ties with the UAE and Bahrain, with Israel on the cusp of a major emergency and set to lock down in coming days.
Asked earlier if the ceremony could have been postponed, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio, “You can’t postpone peace or war.”
Knesset committee head disparages lockdown in hearing
The head of a Knesset committee tasked with weighing and approving coronavirus restrictions is speaking out against a fresh lockdown.
Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud) says hospital heads are against a lockdown and claims that she heard that “no health considerations stand behind the decision to go to a lockdown.”
“I wish in my heart that somebody will get a hold of themselves and realize that we need to invest in public health, not lock people down,” she says.
Health Ministry officials tell her during the meeting that hospitals are filling up and reaching their breaking point.
At one point, Shasha-Biton claims to have data showing that in one major hospital, 23 percent of deaths marked as coronavirus-related were not caused by the virus.
But the ministry’s Dr. Sharon Elroi shoots her down, telling her that many are dying unnecessarily.
“The virus is spreading and we don’t have control over it. You don’t want to start waving the flag when it’s collapsed, you want to do it before it collapses.”
