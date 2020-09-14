Duma attacker given three life sentences

Amiram Ben Uliel has been handed three life sentences for a deadly 2014 firebombing of a Palestinian home in the West Bank.

Three members of the Dawabshe family were killed in the attack on their home in the town of Duma. One son survived the fire, but with extensive wounds.

An accomplice, who was a minor at the time of the attack, is set to be sentenced in the coming moments as well.