Egypt tightens measures during celebrations marking Ramadan’s end

Several world leaders congratulate Israel on the formation of a new government.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a message to old-new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writes that she is looking forward to continue working together with him. “Germany will continue to stand up for Israel and for peace in the Middle East. I wish you and all Israeli citizens strength, determination and success in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.”

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, sends three tweets — from his personal and professional accounts — to congratulate his new counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The close partnership and friendship between Germany and Israel are very dear to me personally. Therefore, I am looking forward to our future cooperation!” he writes.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues tweets in both English and Hebrew, wishing “Mazel Tov my friend Netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel. I wish you and [Gantz] success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expresses “sincere congratulations” to Netanyahu, vowing to further deepen the “excellent relations” between Vienna and Jerusalem. “We’ll continue our efforts to fight antisemitism and anti-Zionism in all its forms,” he writes.

Kurz also sends his best wishes to the freshly sworn-in alternate prime minister. “As I have stressed in the past, Israel’s security is not negotiable for Austria,” he says.

Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg, says he is looking forward to working with Ashkenazi, as does Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

— Raphael Ahren