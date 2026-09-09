Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Egypt told Israel before Oct. 7 that Hamas planned to ‘make the ground in Gaza tremble’ — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:53 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Amid a report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a warning from the United Arab Emirates about Hamas plans to carry out a major attack in the weeks before the October 7, 2023, invasion, new details emerge about previously reported Egyptian warnings in the same period.

According to Army Radio, the Shin Bet intelligence service presented Netanyahu with warnings it received from Egyptian counterparts about Hamas’s intentions to “make the ground in Gaza tremble.”

The Egyptians gave only that general warning, with no precise details.

According to the report, then-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar assessed that the warning meant — at least in part — that Hamas wanted to include the issue of kidnapped Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in talks with Israel about a potential hostage deal. Hamas and Iraqi Shiite militia Kataeb Hezbollah — the group that was holding Tsurkov — had come to an agreement shortly before the warning that Tsurkov would be considered a Hamas asset for talks with Israel on releasing a large number of terrorists in exchange for the handover of two Israeli captives and the bodies of two IDF soldiers held in Gaza.

In the days after the October 7 onslaught, an Egyptian intelligence official said that Jerusalem had ignored repeated warnings that the Gaza-based terror group was planning “something big” — which included an apparent direct notice from Cairo’s intelligence minister to the prime minister.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.