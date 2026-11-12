Eisenkot to receive security briefing from Netanyahu’s military secretary – report

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot is expected to receive a security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary, according to Hebrew media reports, after Eisenkot accused the caretaker premier’s office of failing to arrange briefings despite his requests.

The development follows Eisenkot’s appeal yesterday to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene and ensure he receives regular intelligence updates as the lawmaker tasked with forming a government and in the absence of an official opposition leader.

His demand came amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking military action against Iran over the objections of security chiefs, prompting Eisenkot to warn against non-urgent military moves that could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy.