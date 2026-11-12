Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

IDF took 7 hours to issue first comment after widely reported deadly strike on Gaza hospital overnight

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:23 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Medical staff inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, November 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Medical staff inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, November 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

The Israeli military took seven hours to issue its first comment on the overnight strike on a hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, which it said targeted a top Hamas commander.

The strike on Nasser Hospital took place shortly after midnight, killing six and wounding over 20, according to Hamas authorities.

News of the attack on the medical center was widely reported by international media throughout the night, while the IDF remained silent.

Only at 7 a.m. did the military issue its first comment on the strike, with an updated statement on the target at 10 a.m.

The IDF Spokespersons’ Unit often waits for the results of a strike before issuing a comment, although it remains unclear why the military did not at least provide some initial response on the attack that targeted a medical center.

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