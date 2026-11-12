Netanyahu, Eisenkot confirm they’ll hold diplomatic-security briefing today

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot will hold a diplomatic-security briefing today, according to a joint statement from the political rivals.

The meeting will be attended by Netanyahu’s military secretary, Guy Markizeno, and will take place at the premier’s Jerusalem office, the statement says, without providing further details.

The development follows Eisenkot’s appeal yesterday to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene and ensure he receives regular intelligence updates, as the lawmaker tasked with forming a government and in the absence of an official opposition leader.

His demand came amid reports that Netanyahu is seeking military action against Iran over the objections of security chiefs, prompting Eisenkot to warn against non-urgent military moves that could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy.