Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
EU Commission to examine citizen-led initiative seeking suspension of Israel pact
The European Commission says it will examine a citizen-led initiative calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over alleged human rights violations by Israel.
The initiative has gathered more than 1.1 million validated signatures across 12 EU member states, surpassing the threshold required for a formal review.
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