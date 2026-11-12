Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

EU Commission to examine citizen-led initiative seeking suspension of Israel pact

By Reuters Today, 1:14 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The European Commission says it will examine a citizen-led initiative calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over alleged human rights violations by Israel.

The initiative has gathered more than 1.1 million validated signatures across 12 EU member states, surpassing the threshold required for a formal review.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.