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Two Iranian men found guilty in UK of spying on dissident journalists

By Reuters Today, 1:38 pm
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Two Iranian men have been found guilty of spying on dissident journalists in Britain on behalf of Iranian intelligence, a case British police say reflects increasing activity by Iran.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, is found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of two offenses, and Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, is convicted of one offense under ⁠Britain’s National Security Act. A third man, Shapoor ​Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, is acquitted of all charges.

Prosecutors say the men had been carrying out surveillance on journalists working for Iran International, a Persian-language television station that is critical of Iran’s government, between August 2024 ​and March 2025.

This was being carried out on behalf of Iran’s foreign intelligence service in order to attack them “as retribution ​for their criticism of the Iranian regime,” prosecutors say.

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