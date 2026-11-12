One said killed, several wounded in Israeli strike on vehicle outside Gaza’s Shifa Hospital

Palestinian media reports one dead and several injured in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle just outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City a short while ago.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

???? عاجل | مراسل شهاب: شهيد ومصابون جراء استهداف طائرات الاحتلال مركبة قرب بوابة مستشفى الشفاء غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/p19QCnnEkT — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 12, 2026