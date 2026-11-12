Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
One said killed, several wounded in Israeli strike on vehicle outside Gaza’s Shifa Hospital
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports one dead and several injured in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle just outside Shifa Hospital in Gaza City a short while ago.
The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.
???? عاجل | مراسل شهاب: شهيد ومصابون جراء استهداف طائرات الاحتلال مركبة قرب بوابة مستشفى الشفاء غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/p19QCnnEkT
— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 12, 2026
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