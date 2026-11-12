Over 300,000 weapons and equipment returned to army during no-questions-asked collection drive

More than 300,000 pieces of military equipment have so far been returned to the IDF as part of a weapons return campaign, leading the military to extend the operation by another two days.
On November 1, the IDF opened 62 stations and collection points at bases across the country, where weapons and gear that are being held illegally can be returned — with no questions asked.
The program was supposed to end this weekend, but the military says that “in light of the campaign’s success, it has been extended by an additional two days,” until Monday.
Over the past two weeks, the military says it has collected some 210 firearms; 3,800 stun grenades, fragmentation grenades, mortars and launchers; 8,700 uniforms, equipment and textile items; 3,000 weapon accessories; 1,600 combat equipment items, including vests and helmets; and 430 medical equipment items.
“At the conclusion of the campaign, legal immunity will end, and enforcement against the unlawful removal and possession of military equipment will resume,” the military says.
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