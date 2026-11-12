Trump says Vance should shift his focus as US does not ‘need a deal with Iran’

US President Donald Trump says he wants Vice President JD Vance to focus “his complete and total attention” on any crime and corruption in Democratic-run US cities, saying that effort could save more money than a deal with Iran.

“Our Budget could be quickly BALANCED with the correction of this large scale criminal activity. CORRUPTION is in the Democrat Leadership’s blood!” Trump writes on social media. “We don’t need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We’ve got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we’ve got their Strait!”

Vance has participated recently in outreach to Iran.