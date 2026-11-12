Netanyahu’s office denies ‘nonsense’ report of ‘shouting match’ with Trump over Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office denies a report that he engaged in a heated “shouting match” with US President Donald Trump during a phone call over the weekend about whether to resume military strikes against Iran.

“Fake news, complete nonsense,” Netanyahu’s office tells Ynet after unnamed sources familiar with the conversation told the outlet that the call was particularly tense, with one describing it as a “shouting match from hell.”

A senior Israeli official confirms that the call took place but insists it was “very much not a difficult conversation,” according to the Ynet report.

The denial follows reports that Netanyahu has been pressing Trump repeatedly in recent days to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran, while the president wavers between reaching a diplomatic end to the conflict and pursuing escalation.

Trump said this week that renewed military action against Iran was not currently necessary, but today stated that the US does not “need a deal with Tehran.”