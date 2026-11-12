Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
Netanyahu and Eisenkot said to begin security briefing
Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has begun his security briefing with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, according to Hebrew media reports.
The Prime Minister’s Office does not immediately confirm the reports.
The meeting comes after Eisenkot publicly accused Netanyahu of refusing to grant him such a meeting, which is customary for the opposition leader.
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