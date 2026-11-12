Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
One dead, four wounded in shooting in downtown Washington DC
One person was killed and four wounded in a shooting at and outside a fitness center in downtown Washington today, the interim police chief says.
Jeffery Carroll tells reporters that the suspect in the shooting had been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in his nearby apartment unit.
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