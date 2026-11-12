Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

One dead, four wounded in shooting in downtown Washington DC

By AFP Today, 5:42 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Local and federal law enforcement and emergency medical services respond to reports of an active shooting, November 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Local and federal law enforcement and emergency medical services respond to reports of an active shooting, November 12, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

One person was killed and four wounded in a shooting at and outside a fitness center in downtown Washington today, the interim police chief says.

Jeffery Carroll tells reporters that the suspect in the shooting had been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself in his nearby apartment unit.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.