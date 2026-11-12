Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Katz: Netanyahu, Zamir and I all ‘see eye to eye on the Iranian issue’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:37 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz (right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other top military and security officials in his office, November 12, 2026. (Neta Dabah/Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Israel Katz (right) meets with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other top military and security officials in his office, November 12, 2026. (Neta Dabah/Defense Ministry)

Defense Minister Israel Katz held an assessment today with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other top military and security officials, saying that all decisions during the transitional period of coalition negotiations are being made “responsibly” and in full cooperation with the military.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I and the IDF chief of staff see eye to eye on the Iranian issue in all its aspects, and we will continue to work together and do whatever is necessary to ensure the security of the State of Israel and protect its citizens,” Katz is quoted by his office as saying.

The statement adds that Katz stated during the meeting that “all decisions are made responsibly and in full cooperation between the political and military leadership,” and that “Israel’s security is the central consideration.”

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot — who has been handed the mandate to attempt to form a government — has warned Netanyahu not to deploy security forces without an immediate threat, amid reports that the caretaker prime minister was seeking military action against Iran despite objections from security chiefs.

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