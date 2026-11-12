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Veteran Palestinian rights activist Ascherman indicted for assault

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 7:02 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

US-born Israeli Reform Rabbi Arik Ascherman helps Palestinians during the olive harvest at a grove outside Ramallah in the West Bank on November 9, 2023. (Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
US-born Israeli Reform Rabbi Arik Ascherman helps Palestinians during the olive harvest at a grove outside Ramallah in the West Bank on November 9, 2023. (Aris MESSINIS / AFP)

Veteran Palestinian rights activist Rabbi Arik Ascherman is indicted on three charges of assault with intent to steal, over an incident in June this year involving a clash with settler activists and a dispute over a donkey.

The incident occurred close to an illegal settlement farm in the Benjamin Regional Council district, where Ascherman and his Torat Tzedek organization are active in assisting Palestinian civilians against extremist settler attacks.

Video footage from the incident shows Ascherman tussling with a 16-year old boy from one of the nearby illegal settlement farms, and trying to prevent him moving on with the donkey.

The indictment against Ascherman was filed by the police. In June this year, the High Court of Justice reprimanded the police for failing to investigate an alleged assault against Ascherman by a settler extremist which took place five years ago.

Ascherman does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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