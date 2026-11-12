Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026

Eisenkot-Netanyahu briefing on ‘security and diplomatic challenges’ wraps up after 2 hours

Today, 7:15 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90); (right) Head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot attends a conference at the Peres Center in Tel Aviv. July 12, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)
Left: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, August 5, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90); (right) Head of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot attends a conference at the Peres Center in Tel Aviv. July 12, 2026. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The security briefing between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has ended after approximately two hours.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says the pair met with Netanyahu’s military secretary, Guy Markizeno.

“Eisenkot was briefed on the current security and diplomatic challenges facing the State of Israel,” the statement notes. “It was agreed that they would continue to keep each other updated as necessary.”

Eisenkot had publicly accused Netanyahu of refusing to hold a security briefing for him ahead of their meeting set for today.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.