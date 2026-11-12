Eisenkot-Netanyahu briefing on ‘security and diplomatic challenges’ wraps up after 2 hours

The security briefing between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has ended after approximately two hours.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office says the pair met with Netanyahu’s military secretary, Guy Markizeno.

“Eisenkot was briefed on the current security and diplomatic challenges facing the State of Israel,” the statement notes. “It was agreed that they would continue to keep each other updated as necessary.”

Eisenkot had publicly accused Netanyahu of refusing to hold a security briefing for him ahead of their meeting set for today.