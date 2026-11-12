Board of Peace says Israeli strike on Gaza hospital ‘underscores’ need for peace plan

The Board of Peace says last night’s Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza further highlights the need to advance its plan to rebuild the Strip.

“The tragic loss of life following an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis underscores precisely why President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan must be implemented immediately without further delay,” the Board of Peace says in a statement.

“Otherwise, we will continue to see tragedies in which Hamas alleges deliberate Israeli attacks on hospitals, Israel maintains that Hamas exploits these facilities for terrorist operations, and innocent Gazans ultimately pay the price,” the statement says.

The IDF said it targeted senior Hamas commanders, but a prominent Gaza surgeon was also reportedly killed in the strike, and other civilians were wounded.

“The Board of Peace deplores the death of any civilians and strongly condemns Hamas’s continued exploitation of hospitals and other critical civilian infrastructure for military purposes,” says the statement from the Trump-led Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the postwar management of Gaza.

“Both Israel and Hamas must immediately honor their commitments under the Comprehensive Peace Plan, including protecting civilians, maintaining the ceasefire, and advancing Gaza’s demilitarization,” the statement continues.

The 20-point plan has stalled amid Israel’s rejection of the board’s roadmap for Hamas to hand over its weapons, with Jerusalem arguing that the gradual framework is insufficient and slow-walking a series of humanitarian-related commitments that are expected to preempt Hamas’s weapons handover.

“The Board of Peace has established a strategic framework to ensure Gazans can live safely and access essential medical care in secure, demilitarized facilities. All parties must cede the necessary authority and operational space to the Board of Peace to implement this framework without further obstruction or delay,” the board’s statement adds.