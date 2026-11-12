Arkia’s controlling owners sign deal to sell airline to group of investors

The Nakash brothers, Arkia’s controlling owners, sign an agreement with a group of investors committing to inject “tens of millions of dollars” to take control of the debt-ridden Israeli airline.

Under the terms of the agreement, the acquiring investor group will hold a majority stake in privately held Arkia and become its controlling shareholder. The Nakash brothers will retain a minority stake.

The acquiring investor group includes businesswoman Einav Adiv-Berar and owner of medical centers, including TLV Medical Center; real estate entrepreneurs Kidan Dahari and Yaron Adiv; and Negev Group co-owner Yariv Lerner.

“We believe in Arkia and in the Israeli aviation sector,” the acquiring investor group says. “Our investment is intended to stabilize the company, strengthen its operations, and ensure its continued activity for the benefit of its employees, passengers, and the Israeli economy.”

The agreement comes after Arkia employees earlier today declared a labor dispute alleging that the airline’s controlling owners were advancing unilateral steps, including workforce reductions, ahead of a potential sale.