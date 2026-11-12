Unions declare labor dispute at Arkia Airlines in protest of owners’ actions

The Histadrut Labor Federation and the Transport Workers Union declare a labor dispute at Arkia Airlines, citing a series of unilateral moves being advanced by the Israeli carrier’s owners.

The workers allege that Arkia’s controlling owners are taking steps without dialogue or agreement with employee representatives to advance efficiency measures, workforce reductions, and other moves affecting job security, employment terms and their rights.

The Nakash brothers, Arkia’s controlling owners, have been seeking a buyer for their stake of more than 70%, as the ailing carrier has reportedly racked up steep losses over the past year.

“If the Nakash brothers are no longer interested in holding onto Arkia, it is time to complete the sale of the company and transfer it into the hands of owners who believe in its future,” says Nir Eisenberg, deputy chair of the Transport Workers Union. “It is unacceptable that the moves on behalf of the controlling shareholders leave hundreds of employees and their families in prolonged uncertainty.”

“The Histadrut will not allow Arkia’s workers to be turned into hostages of ownership struggles,” says Eisenberg.

Arkia says in response that its operations are continuing as usual.

“All flights are operating according to the scheduled timetable, and at this stage, there is no impact on the company’s operations or the service provided to passengers,” the airline says.