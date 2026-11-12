Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns as CEO amid mounting scandals

Jensen Huang resigns as chief executive of Nvidia, ending his 33-year run at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded after revelations he had two extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.

The company’s board says Huang has stepped down as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while keeping her finance role, and the board will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.