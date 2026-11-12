Gazan reported killed in IDF airstrike on vehicle in Deir al-Balah

Hamas-run Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others wounded in an IDF strike on a vehicle in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

According to reports from Gaza, the vehicle was parked near a wedding venue when it was struck.

The IDF has yet to comment.

صورة | استهدف الاحتلال سيارة تقلّ عريسًا في دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أسفر عن استشهاد سائق المركبة، فيما نجا العريس من الاستهداف. pic.twitter.com/xAUWTnSZRU — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 12, 2026