Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 12, 2026
Gazan reported killed in IDF airstrike on vehicle in Deir al-Balah
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-run Palestinian media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others wounded in an IDF strike on a vehicle in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
According to reports from Gaza, the vehicle was parked near a wedding venue when it was struck.
The IDF has yet to comment.
صورة | استهدف الاحتلال سيارة تقلّ عريسًا في دير البلح وسط قطاع غزة، ما أسفر عن استشهاد سائق المركبة، فيما نجا العريس من الاستهداف. pic.twitter.com/xAUWTnSZRU
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 12, 2026
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