Liberman warns Netanyahu against dragging Israel into war without oversight, security chiefs’ agreement

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warns Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against making security decisions that could drag Israel into war, echoing Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s appeal to the premier yesterday.

“A caretaker government is not authorized to make decisions that could drag Israel into war without parliamentary oversight and without the full agreement of all security officials. I emphasize: all security officials,” Liberman says in a statement.

Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority in last month’s election, and President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on Sunday after he received the most recommendations from lawmakers. Netanyahu remains caretaker prime minister, however, with control over the government and security forces until a new government is formed.

In an open letter, Eisenkot urged Netanyahu not to deploy security forces without an immediate threat, warning that doing so during the transition could have “devastating consequences” for Israeli democracy. He later asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to require Netanyahu to provide him with security briefings.

The appeals come amid reports that Netanyahu has sought military action against Iran over security chiefs’ objections. Other reports allege that he sought similar action before the October 27 election, when defense officials feared it could trigger an escalation and derail the vote.