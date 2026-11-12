Illegal outpost demolished overnight in central West Bank, settler activists say

Border Police forces and Civil Administration personnel demolished the illegal settlement outpost of Kfar Tarfon, north of Ramallah in the central West Bank, overnight, settler activists say.

Footage published by the activists shows Border Police officers and bulldozers in the area, and the remains of the outpost at the demolition site. The Civil Administration, a department of the Defense Ministry, does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the settler activists, the law enforcement personnel arrived at Tarfon Village at 3 a.m., cleared out the residents and demolished homes as well as a sheep pen, a chicken coop, and a communal dining room.

Two vehicles belonging to residents of the outpost were confiscated.

Over 200 illegal settlement outposts have been established in the West Bank during the four-year term of the last government, many of which have reportedly been set up with the coordination of settlement municipal authorities, the IDF, and other state agencies.

A small percentage of outposts are set up without such coordination, and it is these outposts that are often the target of enforcement by the Civil Administration.