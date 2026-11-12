Katz insists government doesn’t need permission from ‘opposition’ to launch military ops during post-election period

Defense Minister Israel Katz asserts that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s caretaker government need not seek permission from political opponents before directing the IDF to carry out military operations, even as efforts are underway in the Eisenkot-led bloc to establish a new governing coalition.

His statement comes after Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot urged Netanyahu to provide him with regular security briefings and warned against deploying security forces for non-urgent action during the transitional post-election period.

“We do not need approval from the opposition or any legal authority to direct the IDF to carry out assassinations in Gaza, defensive operations and strikes in Lebanon, maintain the security zone in Syria to protect communities in the Golan, clear a terrorist neighborhood in Hebron,” reads the statement issued by Katz on social media.

“With regard to Iran, we have demonstrated resolve and sound judgment, in full coordination with the IDF — and this will continue to be the case, as circumstances require,” he writes, adding that, “Israel’s security is not on hold and is not waiting for the political processes that are taking place in parallel.”

“There is one prime minister, one defense minister who directs the IDF — and a single government responsible for making all decisions relating to Israel’s security and the protection of Israel’s citizens, and which is of course subject to the established and necessary oversight,” Katz concludes.

Eisenkot’s warning to Netanyahu, and his request to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to intervene and require the prime minister to brief him, followed reports that Netanyahu was seeking a military operation against Iran despite opposition from security chiefs.

Other reports have alleged that the prime minister similarly sought to take action against Iran in the run-up to the October 27 election, when defense officials also resisted, fearing it could trigger an escalation and derail the vote.